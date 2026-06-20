103 students secure spot admissions at Madurai higher education grievance camp

MADURAI: In all 103 students got spot admission in government arts and science colleges, government polytechnics and government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at a special grievance camp held at the Collectorate on Friday.

The camp was organised by the district administration as part of the efforts to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

A majority of the 262 students who attended the camp was from government schools.