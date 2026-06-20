103 students secure spot admissions at Madurai higher education grievance camp

MADURAI: In all 103 students got spot admission in government arts and science colleges, government polytechnics and government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at a special grievance camp held at the Collectorate on Friday.
The camp was organised by the district administration as part of the efforts to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.
A majority of the 262 students who attended the camp was from government schools.
The camp targeted students who have not yet applied for higher education and those requiring assistance, including students who have lost both parents, single-parent students without financial support, students with disabilities, those in need of educational loans, and students seeking guidance on higher education admissions.
Speaking to TNIE, S Santheeswari, a differently abled student from Government Higher Secondary School, Thiruvathavur, said that although she scored 389 out of 600 in the Class 12 public examination, she was uncertain about continuing her education due to her family's poor financial condition. "I participated in the camp on my class teacher's advice. Now, I am planning to pursue a diploma in Plastic Technology at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Madurai," she said.
Another student, C Sivasakthi, who is from a government school in Thethur, scored 350 out of 600. Having lost her parents, she had no one to guide her regarding higher education and has been living under the care of her aunt. "She regularly received calls from the district control room encouraging her to continue her education and asking her to attend the camp. Now, I have enrolled in a one-year Cosmetology course at the Women's ITI in Madurai," she said.
Out of the 262 students who participated in the camp 75 secured admission in government arts and science colleges, 16 enrolled in ITIs, and 12 joined government polytechnic colleges. Additionally, 43 students have applied for engineering and medical counselling.
District Collector P Akash distributed admission letters to the students.
District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer G Selvan, Joint Director of Collegiate Education G Kalaiselvi, Chief Educational Officer S Dayalan, DEOs, Deputy Director of Government Industrial Training Institutes, and members of the higher education guidance team participated in the camp.
Representatives from 27 educational institutions set up help desks and provided counselling and guidance on various higher education opportunities.