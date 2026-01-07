Holocaust survivor’s art exhibited as final wish is fulfilled at 101

Tel Aviv: At age 101, holocaust survivor Bezalel (Salik) Katz's last wish to gain public recognition and present his works to the general public was fulfilled as the artist got a solo exhibition.



Katz fought in the ranks of the Red Army in World War II, was mortally wounded, and just before his death was declared in the morgue, he came back to life.



His family perished in the Holocaust, but he chose life. Since then, he has painted thousands of works of art, including these days in the nursing home where he lives.