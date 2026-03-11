100 students to return from Iran via Armenia: J&K Students Association ​

Srinagar: J&K Students Association (JKSA) said on Wednesday that around 100 Indian students will return from Iran through Armenia on March 14 & March 15.​

Nasir Kheuhami, National Convenor of JKSA, said that around 100 Indian students will travel from war-torn Iran via the Armenia Route on March 14–15 by Commercial Flights, marking the first batch of students returning amid the ongoing Israel-Iran tensions.​

These students will travel to Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan via the land route before boarding commercial flights back to India.​