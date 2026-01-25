All Delhi public buses to go electric by 2029 under Rs 30,000 crore capex push, says CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that within the next three years, 100 per cent of Delhi's public transport buses will be converted into an emission-free electric fleet.

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The Delhi government has doubled its capital expenditure. Rs 30 thousand crore will now be spent on capital expenditure in Delhi. To make Delhi better, we have decided that within three years, 100 per cent of Delhi's public transport buses will be converted into an emission-free electric fleet. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that Delhi receives 11,000 electric buses. The infrastructure required to maintain these electric buses, such as new charging stations and new bus depots, is being created rapidly."

The Chief Minister said that Ayushman Bharat was implemented in Delhi on the very first day of the BJP government's formation, and 6.5 lakh people have registered under this scheme.

CM Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium during the Republic Day celebrations.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Ayushman Bharat, the country's and the world's largest health scheme, was implemented in Delhi on the very first day of our government's formation. Today, 6.5 lakh people have registered under this scheme, which provides life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to the beneficiaries."

CM Rekha Gupta further said that in the last 11 months of the BJP's rule in the state, the government has taken many decisions for public welfare to bring positive change in citizens' lives.

Rekha Gupta further said, "When our government took charge of Delhi eleven months ago, we faced numerous challenges, but the biggest challenge was the dust and obstacles that had accumulated on the system over the years. We have taken several meaningful steps to change this situation and give Delhi a new direction... Based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of the Prime Minister, we have taken many decisions for public welfare during the past eleven months, aiming to bring real and positive change in the lives of the citizens."

She further paid her respect to all freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the honour of the tricolour.

Rekha Gupta further said, "I pay homage to those martyrs who prioritised the nation above even their own lives for the honour of the tricolour and bequeathed us this republic, self-respect, and freedom. The Constitution is the soul of India. Over the past 77 years, India's Constitution has been a beacon of light for justice, equality, and dignity... India remembers all the efforts, from the framing of the Constitution to nation-building."

CM Rekha Gupta reviewed the parade at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium during the Republic Day celebrations.