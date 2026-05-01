100-day academic plan boosts Andhra Pradesh Class 10 pass percentage

VIJAYAWADA: A tightly executed 100-day academic intervention spearheaded by Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has delivered a measurable jump in Class 10 outcomes, with the State’s overall pass percentage rising to 85.25% from 81.1% last year. The programme rolled out across government schools between December 2025 and March 2026 combined continuous assessment, data-driven monitoring and targeted academic support, emerging as a central driver behind the improved results.

Students underwent 46 low-pressure slip tests, with performance data captured on the LEAP mobile app and tracked daily through multiple dashboards. This enabled real-time identification of learning gaps and allowed teachers to tailor instruction accordingly.