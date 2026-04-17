10 ventures in second cohort of IndiaAI startups global acceleration programme

New Delhi: The IndiaAI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has selected 10 Indian AI startups for the second cohort of the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme, an official release said on Friday.
The second cohort spans health tech, climate tech, edtech, satellite intelligence, and cognitive AI, as well as other categories, in line with India's drive to build global AI champions through IndiaAI Mission's partnership with Station F and HEC Paris.
The IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme was started by the IndiaAI Mission, under its startup financing pillar, in collaboration with Station F, the world's largest startup campus and HEC Paris, which is among Europe's premier business schools.
Each cohort equips 10 selected Indian AI startups with resources, expertise and strategic connections necessary to scale internationally, the release said.
According to the release, the programme aligns with India's National AI Strategy, emphasising cross-border knowledge exchange, exposure to advanced entrepreneurial ecosystems and global market integration.
The selected startups include AI Health Highway India (AI-enabled smart stethoscope to screen, detect and predict cardio-respiratory disorders); Awiros (Vision AI platform enabling agentic, context-aware intelligence and automation across large-scale physical environments); Cognecto (An AI infrastructure intelligence platform); Flaunt (Multimodal AI agents for beauty/fashion trends and short-form video marketing); GreenFi.ai Climateforce Technologies (AI-enabled risk management software for environment, social and governance compliance); Infiheal Healthtech (Healo, a multilingual AI mental health companion with human-in-loop).
Others in the coveted list are InLustro Learning (AI-powered job simulation platform validating execution readiness of humans and AI agents before real-world deployment); PredCo (AI-powered compliance for modern manufacturing across people, process and product); SkyServe Hyspace Technologies (AI infrastructure for Earth & Space monitoring); and TestAIng Solutions (QA and compliance suite for AI solutions ensuring trusted and responsible AI).
These 10 startups have been chosen through a multi-stage selection process and will represent India's dynamic AI innovation ecosystem at Station F, for an immersive programme designed to support their global scale-up.
The programme includes a three-week online preparation module followed by a three-month immersive residency in Paris, France.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.