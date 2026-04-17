10 ventures in second cohort of IndiaAI startups global acceleration programme

New Delhi: The IndiaAI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has selected 10 Indian AI startups for the second cohort of the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme, an official release said on Friday.

The second cohort spans health tech, climate tech, edtech, satellite intelligence, and cognitive AI, as well as other categories, in line with India's drive to build global AI champions through IndiaAI Mission's partnership with Station F and HEC Paris.