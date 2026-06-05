Ten UCEK final-year students land BEL jobs in JNTUK campus drive

Kakinada: Ten final-year students from University College of Engineering Kakinada (UCEK) were selected for positions at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) during a campus placement drive. Five students from Electronics and Communication Engineering and five from Mechanical Engineering secured placements with a package of `13 lakh each.
The Placement drive was conducted by JNTUK on June 2 and 3.
From both streams, 44 final year students attended the drive. From them, 10 students have been selected for placement. BEL is the central government firm. JNTUK Vice-Chancellor CSRK Prasad, UCEK Principal K Padmaraju, Dr E Sunitha, Training and placement officer appreciated the selected students.