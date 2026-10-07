10 schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threats, turn out to be hoax after security checks

Ahmedabad: Ten private schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering security checks which later confirmed the threats were a hoax, officials said.

The sender of the email claimed to be associated with the "Khalistan National Army" and also warned of bomb blasts at JLN (Jawaharlal Nehru) Stadium in Delhi on November 1 and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, sources said.

The two dates coincide with scheduled concerts of singer Diljit Dosanjh at the respective venues.