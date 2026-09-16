Madhya Pradesh to launch 10-day Angan Milan programme on September 26 for child and women welfare

“On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, the month-long Seva Sankalp campaign will begin, under which a 10-day Angan Milan programme will be organised. The Prime Minister has always given priority to the empowerment and development of women. It is a matter of fortune for us that the Prime Minister has continuously worked on several schemes aimed at making women's lives easier, making them self-reliant and bringing them into the mainstream of development,” CM Yadav said.