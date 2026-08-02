1 in 3 Gen Z travellers prefer music festival trips over regular holidays: Report

New Delhi: One in every three Gen Z travellers in India now prefers travelling to a music festival over a conventional holiday, as music-led trips have witnessed a "four-to-five-fold year-on-year growth", as per a report released by backpacker hostel chain Zostel.

The report, titled "The Sound of the Route", said live music is increasingly emerging as a key driver of travel among young Indians, with music festival travel accounting for 30 per cent of the experiential portfolio of Zo Trips, Zostel's travel vertical.