Shala Praveshotsav held in Vadodara; thousands of students enrolled in government schools



He also encouraged teachers and parents to promote sports, science, music, and the arts alongside academics so that children develop the confidence to face life's successes and challenges and grow into responsible citizens. He further urged parents to instil healthy living habits and cleanliness in their children from an early age.

Deputy CM Sanghavi stated that 49,924 students are currently studying in the Hindi, English, and Gujarati medium schools managed by the Vadodara Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti and noted that 7,544 children secured fresh admissions this year, including 1,354 students who shifted from private schools to government-run municipal primary schools.