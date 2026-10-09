1,200 IEM Students, Faculty join Mental Health Awareness Rally in Kolkata

Kolkata: Nearly 1,200 students, faculty members, volunteers and representatives of service organisations took to the streets on Wednesday as the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) organised a mental health awareness rally aimed at breaking the stigma around seeking psychological support.

The rally, titled 'IEM United for Wellness', was organised by the Department of Basic Science and Humanities, IEM, in association with the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, Lions Club of Kolkata IEM and Lions Club of Kolkata Salt Lake IEM. The initiative was held under the theme 'Together for Mental Well-being'.