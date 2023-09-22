Fire safety in educational institutes is of paramount importance, as it is directly related to the safety and well-being of students and staff. In India, fires in educational institutes are a relatively common occurrence, and they can have devastating consequences. For example, in 2018, a fire in a Surat school killed 25 students and injured many others.

There are a number of reasons why fires in educational institutes are so common in India. One reason is that many of these institutes are located in old and dilapidated buildings that do not meet basic fire safety standards. Another reason is that there is often a lack of awareness about fire safety among students and staff. Additionally, many educational institutes do not have adequate fire safety measures in place, such as fire extinguishers and sprinklers.

It is also important to have a fire safety plan in place. This plan should outline the procedures that should be followed in case of a fire. The plan should be communicated to all students and staff, and it should be updated regularly.

By following these tips, educational institutes can help to ensure the safety of their students and staff in the event of a fire.

- Keep flammable materials away from heat sources: This includes things like paper, plastic, and chemicals.

- Do not overload electrical outlets: Overloading can cause electrical fires.

- Be careful when using cooking appliances: Never leave cooking appliances unattended.

- Have a fire extinguisher in every classroom: Make sure that everyone knows how to use it.

- Have a fire alarm system: It would alert everyone in the building if there is a fire.

- Have a fire evacuation plan: This will tell everyone what to do in case of a fire.