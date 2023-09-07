Morning assembly is a time-honoured tradition in schools all over the world. It is a time for students to gather together, start their day off on the right foot, and learn about important values and concepts.

In India, morning assembly is an important part of the school day in both state and private schools. The average morning assembly session in state schools lasts for about 30 minutes. This includes time for the National Anthem, prayer, announcements, and a short talk or performance.

The length of the morning assembly is determined by the school's administration. Few schools may have shorter or longer assemblies, depending on the school's policies and practices. For example, some schools may have a shorter assembly on Fridays to allow students to prepare for the weekend. Other schools may have a longer assembly on Mondays to welcome pupils back to school after the weekend.

There are several benefits to having a morning assembly.

First, it helps to start the day off on a positive note. When students gather together and sing the National Anthem, they are reminded of their shared values and commitment to their country. Prayer can also help to set a positive tone for the day and remind pupils of the importance of spirituality.

Second, morning assembly can be used to communicate important information to pupils. Announcements about upcoming events, changes to the school timetable, or important reminders can be made during the assembly. This helps to ensure that all students are aware of the latest information and can plan accordingly.

Third, morning assembly can be used to teach students important values and concepts. Short talks or performances can be used to teach students about topics such as citizenship, patriotism, respect and responsibility. This helps to develop students' character and prepare them for life beyond school.

Of course, there are also some challenges associated with morning assembly. One challenge is that it can be difficult to keep students' attention for 30 minutes. Another challenge is that morning assembly can take away from instructional time.

Despite these challenges, the benefits of morning assembly outweigh the drawbacks. Morning assembly is a valuable tradition that can help to start the day off on the right foot and teach pupils important values and concepts.