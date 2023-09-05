Media production, documentary-filmmaking, storytelling — there is a lot that Chennai-based agency 7 Miles Per Second has been doing. Apart from being in the industry for decades, they have even worked with the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Hence, there is a lot that students and youngsters alike can learn from their expertise in the various fields of branding and media production. Hence, Samuel Mathew, CEO and Co-Founder, 7 Miles Per Second, answers several questions related to visual storytelling, emotional connections, developing narratives that are compelling and memorable and a lot more.

Excerpts from an insightful conversation:

Can you share some insights into the key trends and innovations currently shaping the media production industry, particularly in the realm of documentary and corporate storytelling?

In the world of making documentaries and crafting stories for businesses, there are some intriguing new developments.

One significant shift involves using data to better understand what kinds of stories people prefer. This helps creators tailor their content to match what audiences like. Moreover, exciting technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are changing the game by allowing viewers to feel like they're actually inside the stories. As more folks watch videos on their smartphones, creators are adapting by producing shorter videos that are perfect for mobile screens.

Social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, are becoming crucial for spreading these stories to a wider audience. On the technical side, as we gather and use more data, it's crucial to focus on data security to ensure that sensitive information remains safe. All these advancements are coming together to make documentaries and business narratives more engaging and appealing to everyone.

Your company is renowned for producing impactful documentary films. Could you discuss a memorable project and the challenges you faced in bringing it to life, as well as the impact it had on your audience?

One of the most memorable projects that we did at 7 Miles Per Second is the documentary featuring the stories of 22 farmers doing organic agriculture, commissioned by the Government of Tamil Nadu. This was an incredibly impactful project, but it came with its own set of challenges.

We spent more than a week immersing ourselves in the lives of these farmers, capturing their experiences and understanding the intricacies of organic farming. What truly stood out was the emotional connection we formed with them. We didn't just record their stories; we felt their passion, struggles, and triumphs.

Emotional storytelling played a pivotal role in making this documentary impactful. By delving deep into the personal lives of these farmers and conveying their emotional journey, we were able to create a narrative that resonated deeply with our audience. When viewers could feel the farmer's dedication and connection to their land, it sparked empathy and a stronger connection. This emotional aspect made their stories not only relatable but also unforgettable.

In addition to this, our company has been involved in producing various other impactful documentary films. For instance, we created documentaries highlighting the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, which aimed to provide nutritious meals to underprivileged children. Through the lens of these documentaries, we were able to witness the profound positive impact that the Chief Breakfast Scheme had on the lives of underprivileged children and their parents.

We followed their journeys closely, documenting not just the surface-level changes but also the subtle shifts that rippled through their daily routines, aspirations, and overall well-being.

The power of these documentaries lies in their ability to go beyond mere statistics and policies. They humanised the initiative by narrating the stories of real individuals whose lives were touched by it. By focusing on the beneficiaries' narratives, we were able to highlight the scheme's ripple effect on education, health, and the overall quality of life for these children. Perhaps most heartening was our ability to witness firsthand the genuine transformation in the children's lives, and the tangible relief it brought to their parents.

The documentaries painted a vivid picture of how a seemingly simple programme could foster not just physical well-being but also inspire hope and aspirations for a brighter future. The common thread among all these projects is the power of emotional storytelling. By showcasing real people and their experiences, we can evoke genuine emotions and create a lasting impact on our audience.

Our documentaries don't just inform; they make the audience care deeply about the subjects and issues being presented. This ability to touch hearts and minds through storytelling is what sets our documentaries apart and enables us to contribute meaningfully to the causes we highlight.

In the world of corporate storytelling, what do you believe are the essential elements that make a brand or company narrative compelling and memorable?

In the realm of corporate storytelling, several essential elements contribute to crafting a compelling and memorable brand or company narrative:

- First, a clear and authentic brand identity is crucial — knowing who you are and what you stand for enables a consistent and relatable story

- Secondly, a relatable protagonist, whether it's the company founder, employees, or customers, creates an emotional connection. Engaging visuals, such as captivating videos or well-designed graphics, enhance the narrative's impact

- Furthermore, a narrative arc that presents challenges, turning points, and resolutions keeps the audience engaged. Incorporating real-world examples and anecdotes adds credibility and relatability

- Addressing the "why" behind the company's existence — its purpose and mission–resonates deeply with audiences seeking meaning

Importantly, an element of surprise, whether through innovation, unique insights, or unexpected outcomes, captures attention and encourages sharing

Lastly, a clear call to action or takeaway ensures the audience's engagement translates into action or further exploration. When all these elements come together, a compelling and memorable corporate narrative emerges, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Effective corporate videos often require a delicate balance between conveying information and engaging the audience emotionally. How do you approach this balance in your work?

In our approach to creating effective corporate videos, we place a strong emphasis on striking the delicate balance between conveying information and evoking emotional engagement. Our strategy involves several key steps.

Firstly, we thoroughly understand the core message and goals of the video — what information needs to be communicated and what emotional response we want to evoke. To make our content more relatable, we tell stories about real people or how the brand helps customers. We use attractive visuals like cool pictures and animations to make it interesting and emotional.

We also choose the way we talk and the music in the background to match the feelings we want people to have. This makes the content more engaging and touching. Strategic pacing is another consideration. We structure the video to create moments of tension and release, building an emotional arc that holds the viewer's attention while delivering information in a compelling manner.

Lastly, we always ensure that the call to action is seamlessly integrated. Whether it's encouraging the audience to explore further, visit a website, or engage with the brand, we make sure the emotional journey leads to a meaningful outcome.

Ultimately, our approach aims to weave together information and emotion in a harmonious way, fostering a deeper connection with the audience and leaving a lasting impression.

With the rise of digital platforms and social media, how has the distribution and consumption of corporate and advertisement films evolved, and how does your company adapt to these changes?The ascent of digital platforms and social media has fundamentally reshaped the distribution and consumption of corporate and advertisement films. Our company adeptly responds to these shifts. Distribution has become direct and global, prompting us to craft concise, impactful videos tailored for shorter attention spans.

Interaction takes centre stage as we design content to engage audiences through polls, comments, and sharing.

Recognising the prevalence of mobile viewing, we optimise videos for various devices. Analytics insights guide our strategy refinement, ensuring content resonates effectively. Collaborations with influencers extend reach. Amidst this digital evolution, our commitment to storytelling remains unwavering, employing compelling narratives and captivating visuals to engage viewers. By embracing these changes and harnessing the potential of digital platforms, our corporate and advertisement films maintain their effectiveness in a dynamic media landscape.

Your company is known for creating compelling brand stories. Can you share an example of a corporate film or advertisement campaign that significantly impacted a client's brand and bottom line?

Our expertise lies in crafting compelling brand stories that resonate and drive impact. We've had the privilege of creating corporate videos for numerous clients, each leaving a memorable and lasting impression.

Notable examples include projects for various government departments, Vedanta Corporation, Adyar Ananda Bhavan and so on.

In particular, our work has significantly transformed the brand perception and bottom line for these clients. Our strategic approach, meticulous research, and creative execution have consistently delivered results that go beyond visual aesthetics. Through these corporate films and advertisement campaigns, we've managed to effectively convey our clients' unique narratives, foster emotional connections, and ultimately contribute to their success in meaningful ways.

Could you elaborate on your approach to understanding and capturing a client's unique corporate identity and translating it into a visual narrative that resonates with their target audience?

Our approach to understanding and capturing a client's unique corporate identity involves comprehensive research and collaborative exploration of their brand values, mission, and audience. Through in-depth discussions and industry analysis, we craft a narrative that resonates with the target audience while aligning with the client's essence.

Collaborative iterations ensure a seamless blend of the client's insights and our creative expertise. We translate this narrative into visuals that reflect their brand persona, utilising colour, typography, and design elements strategically. Emphasising emotional resonance, we evoke feelings that mirror the brand's values, fostering a genuine connection.

Our adaptable approach enables us to maintain consistency across diverse platforms while continually refining the visual narrative based on feedback and testing, ensuring an authentic and resonant representation of the client's corporate identity.

Documentary filmmaking often involves extensive research and storytelling. How do you select and develop the subjects and stories for your documentaries, and what criteria do you consider when choosing your projects?

Our approach to selecting and developing subjects and stories for our documentaries entails a meticulous blend of research, emotional resonance, and societal significance. Thorough research guides us in identifying subjects with unique narratives that align with our commitment to delivering impactful content.

Emotional resonance is a paramount criterion; we prioritise stories that evoke genuine emotions and establish profound connections with our audience. Social significance is equally crucial, as we aim to shed light on themes that hold relevance and potential for positive change or awareness.

Authenticity and diversity are essential, ensuring a comprehensive portrayal of various perspectives. We also evaluate potential impact, considering the capacity of the story to inspire, educate, or initiate meaningful conversations.

Practicality, in terms of resources and feasibility, is another consideration. This comprehensive approach ensures that the subjects and stories we choose resonate deeply and have the potential to create a lasting impact.

In an era where authenticity and transparency are highly valued, how do you ensure that your corporate films and brand stories maintain a genuine and trustworthy tone?

In today's world, being real and trustworthy is really important in the stories we tell about companies and brands. Our approach is based on some main ideas that keep these values strong. We start with careful research to really understand what the company stands for. This helps us create stories that feel true and honest.

We believe in showing real people and their real experiences to give an authentic view of the brand's impact. We're open and honest in our storytelling, even about challenges, so that people can trust what they see. We work closely with clients to make sure their ideas shape the story in a real way. We also focus on real settings that show the brand's true environment. And even when we edit, we keep things real and unscripted, without making things too polished. From beginning to end, we're all about being genuine and open, making films and stories that really connect and build trust.