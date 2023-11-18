In 2023, India witnessed a disturbing surge in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

The rise in POCSO cases highlights the pervasiveness of child sexual abuse in India. Children, particularly girls, are disproportionately affected by these heinous crimes.

Several factors contribute to the high prevalence of child sexual abuse in India. These include:

Deep-rooted patriarchal norms and gender inequality: In a society that often prioritises male dominance and subordinates women, children, especially girls, are more vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Lack of awareness and education about child sexual abuse: Many parents, caregivers, and even children themselves are unaware of the signs of child sexual abuse, making it easier for perpetrators to operate undetected.

Inadequate legal and social support systems: Despite the existence of the POCSO Act, implementation remains a challenge. Victims often face stigma, fear of retaliation, and lack of access to justice.

Addressing the rising tide of POCSO cases requires a multi-pronged approach. This includes:

Strengthening legal and enforcement mechanisms: More stringent implementation of the POCSO Act, faster trials, and harsher punishments for offenders are essential to deterring child sexual abuse.

Educating and empowering children: Children need to be taught about their rights, body safety, and how to identify and report abuse.

Sensitising communities: Societal attitudes towards child sexual abuse need to change. Communities must be sensitised to the issue and encouraged to break the silence surrounding it.

Providing support to victims: Victims of child sexual abuse require comprehensive support, including counselling, legal aid, and access to rehabilitation services.

By addressing the root causes of child sexual abuse and strengthening support systems for victims, India can create a safer and more protective environment for its children.