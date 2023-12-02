In recent years, there has been a disturbing increase in the number of hoax bomb threats received by schools in India. These threats, which are often made anonymously, can cause widespread panic and fear among students, teachers, and parents.

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 1,278 hoax bomb threats reported in Indian schools in 2021, up from 989 in 2020. This represents an increase of nearly 30% in just one year.

The reasons for the increase in hoax bomb threats are not fully understood. However, some experts believe that it may be due to a number of factors, including increased access to technology, the desire for attention, and a lack of understanding of the consequences of such threats.

Hoax bomb threats can have a serious impact on schools. They can disrupt classes, force evacuations, and even lead to the closure of schools. In some cases, they can also lead to students being traumatised.

In addition to the emotional impact, hoax bomb threats can also have a financial impact on schools. Schools often have to incur significant costs to respond to these threats, such as hiring security personnel and cancelling classes.

Authorities are taking steps to address the problem of hoax bomb threats. The NCRB has issued guidelines for schools on how to respond to these threats. In addition, some states have passed laws that make it a crime to make hoax bomb threats.

However, more needs to be done to reduce the number of hoax bomb threats. Schools need to educate students about the dangers of these threats. Parents also need to talk to their children about the importance of not making these threats.