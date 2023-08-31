Branding is the identity of the company or the person that is established using various tools. Understanding your current brand and then creating a vision for how you want the brand to be perceived is one of the first steps of branding.

But branding is tough and if you are considering a career in branding, you'll have to first understand the nitty-gritties of it. Who better than Samuel Mathew, CEO and Founder, 7 Miles Per Second, a Chennai-based agency, to talk about branding in the modern-day world. He answers all our questions and gives us insightful answers into how can one create a timeless brand strategy; putting our consistent brand messages; working with a diverse set of clients and beyond.

Excerpts from an insightful conversation.

In a rapidly evolving business landscape, how do you approach creating a timeless and adaptable brand strategy that stands the test of time while remaining relevant?

Navigating the swiftly changing business landscape demands a brand strategy that balances timelessness with adaptability — a balance we prioritise. Our approach hinges on a synergy of enduring principles and nimble methodologies.

Firstly, we anchor strategies in the brand's core values and purpose, providing a steadfast foundation against shifting trends. Augmenting this, we keenly analyse market shifts and emerging trends to seize opportunities and address challenges. Flexibility is inherent. We engineer strategies that can pivot without losing the brand's essence. Regular evaluation is pivotal; we gauge strategy efficacy and adjust based on real-time insights. Collaboration amplifies impact. We involve cross-functional teams for holistic alignment.

Continuous engagement with stakeholders refines strategy as needed. Consumer insights hold a pivotal role. Understanding evolving preferences guides adjustments in messaging, communication, and brand experience. Innovation infusion is vital. We embed forward-looking elements that resonate with modern audiences while honouring the brand's core identity. The true measure of a lasting, adaptable strategy lies in its ability to foresee change, adeptly shift, and retain relevance. By harmonising enduring values with proactive adjustments, we engineer brand strategies that expertly navigate the evolving business landscape while remaining timeless.

With the rise of digital platforms, how does your approach to brand communication differ now compared to a decade ago? How do you ensure a consistent brand message across various online and offline touchpoints?

With the rise of digital platforms like social media and websites, our way of talking about our brand has changed a lot from ten years ago. Before, we used to just put out messages on TV or in magazines, and people would mostly just listen. But now, we have conversations with our audience online. We use Facebook, Twitter, and other places to talk to people, and they can respond to us too.

To make sure our brand message is the same no matter where you see it — whether it's on the internet or in real life – we have a plan. This plan has rules about how we use words, colours, and pictures. It's like a guidebook for how we talk and look. We also teach our team and partners about these rules so everyone knows how to talk about our brand. We use special tools to keep all our pictures and things in one place so we can find them easily. And we check often to make sure everything looks and sounds right. By doing all these things, we make sure that no matter where you find our brand — online or offline — it always looks and sounds the same, and you can recognise it right away.

When working with diverse clients, how do you tailor your branding strategies to address different cultural nuances and regional preferences while maintaining a cohesive brand identity?

When we work with clients from different parts of the nation, we understand that every culture and region has its own unique preferences and ways of looking at things. So, we make sure to adjust our branding strategies in a way that fits with those cultural differences. However, while doing this, we're also very careful to keep the main identity of the brand consistent. We don't want to change it so much that people can't recognise it anymore. It's like adding special spices to a dish to make it taste good in different places, but still, keep the main flavour the same.

We start by researching and learning about the culture, traditions, and preferences of the audience we're targeting. This helps us know what kind of messages, colours, and visuals would resonate best with them. Then, we work with our team and partners who know about that culture or region. They help us make the right choices in how we talk about the brand and how it looks, so it feels familiar and comfortable to the people there.

By finding this balance between cultural understanding and brand consistency, we can create branding strategies that connect with people in different parts of the world while still keeping the core identity of the brand intact.

Brand authenticity is crucial in today's consumer landscape. How do you guide your clients in ensuring their brand's authenticity, and can you share an instance where authenticity significantly impacted a brand's success?

Absolutely, authenticity is a defining factor in the success of brands today. At 7 Miles Per Second, we understand the critical role authenticity plays in building trust and lasting connections with consumers. Our approach to guiding clients in ensuring brand authenticity is multifaceted. We begin by delving deep into the core values, history, and purpose of the brand. Understanding these foundational aspects helps us build an authentic narrative that genuinely reflects the brand's identity.

We advocate for consistency across all touchpoints. An authentic brand is one that behaves the same way everywhere – from its website to its social media and even in-person interactions.

To illustrate the impact of authenticity, let's consider a project we undertook as the official branding and PR agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu. Authenticity played a pivotal role in our strategy. By focusing on showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to development, and its people-oriented initiatives, we were able to resonate genuinely with the citizens.

This led to increased public trust, engagement, and pride in the government's efforts. Authenticity played a crucial role in creating a connection that extended beyond mere visuals and messages, resulting in a significant enhancement of the government's brand perception. In a world where consumers are seeking genuine and meaningful experiences, authenticity acts as the bedrock of effective branding strategies.

With the increasing emphasis on sustainability and corporate social responsibility, how do you help your clients integrate these aspects into their brand strategy without coming across as opportunistic?

Incorporating sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) into brand strategies requires a delicate balance to ensure authenticity and avoid appearing opportunistic. At 7 Miles Per Second, we guide our clients through a thoughtful and genuine integration process. Firstly, we encourage clients to align their sustainability efforts with their core values and mission. This ensures that their commitment to social and environmental concerns stems from a genuine place rather than a calculated opportunity. We help clients create actionable and measurable goals that showcase their dedication to sustainability.

By highlighting concrete achievements, the brand's efforts resonate more effectively with consumers. Collaboration with relevant stakeholders, whether it's non-profit organisations, community groups, or industry experts, adds credibility to the brand's sustainability initiatives. This partnership-driven approach demonstrates a commitment beyond just branding.

Furthermore, storytelling is powerful. We assist clients in telling stories that showcase the impact of their sustainability efforts on real people and communities. Authentic narratives connect emotionally and drive home the sincerity of their commitment. Metrics are vital for measuring the effectiveness of branding initiatives.

Could you elaborate on how you track and quantify the impact of your branding strategies on a company's bottom line and market positioning?

Metrics play a pivotal role in gauging the impact of branding initiatives on a bottom line and market positioning. At 7 Miles Per Second, our approach to tracking and quantifying this impact is both comprehensive and data-driven. To measure the effectiveness of our strategies, we employ a combination of quantitative and qualitative metrics.

Quantitative metrics include key performance indicators (KPIs) such as website traffic, social media engagement, conversion rates, and sales numbers. These data points provide valuable insights into how our strategies are driving tangible results.

Qualitative metrics are equally important. We conduct surveys, focus groups, and sentiment analysis to understand customer perceptions, attitudes, and emotions related to the brand. This helps us gauge the intangible aspects of branding, such as brand loyalty, reputation, and customer trust. Moreover, we monitor brand mentions, sentiment, and engagement across various online platforms to track the reach and impact of our strategies on the company's overall market positioning. This data-driven approach allows us to refine our strategies for maximum impact and ensure our clients achieve tangible business outcomes from their branding efforts.

The competitive landscape is dynamic. How do you anticipate emerging trends and incorporate them into your clients' branding strategies to ensure they remain at the forefront of their industries?

In a constantly changing business environment, staying ahead requires a proactive approach to anticipate emerging trends and integrate them into our clients' branding strategies. At 7 Miles Per Second, we embrace an adaptive methodology that keeps our clients at the forefront of their industries.

Our process begins with a continuous scanning of the market landscape. We monitor industry reports, consumer behaviour, technological advancements, and global trends. By staying attuned to these shifts, we identify potential opportunities and challenges early on. Innovation is our compass.

We encourage clients to embrace experimentation and consider novel approaches that align with emerging trends. This could involve adopting new technologies, revisiting product offerings, or reimagining customer experiences. Regular strategy reviews are essential. We continually assess the effectiveness of implemented strategies and make necessary adjustments based on changing trends. This adaptive approach ensures our clients maintain a competitive edge. In essence, our strategy is a fusion of market vigilance, client collaboration, innovation, data analysis, and ongoing evaluation. By embracing emerging trends and responding with agility, we enable our clients to not only stay relevant but also lead in their respective industries.

What do you believe sets your company apart in the field of branding, and how do you consistently maintain your reputation as a leader in brand positioning and strategy?

Our ability to blend creativity with data-driven insights is a hallmark. What truly distinguishes us in the field of branding is our unwavering commitment to innovation, authenticity and client-centricity.

At 7 Miles Per Second, we don't just offer cookie-cutter solutions; we customise strategies that deeply resonate with each client's unique identity and goals. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and conducting rigorous market research, we uncover trends and insights that form the foundation of our strategies. This blend of creativity and data sets us apart in providing comprehensive brand solutions. Our approach involves merging innovative thinking with data-driven methods, utilising technology to analyse data for emerging patterns.

Market research deepens our understanding of industry landscapes and consumer preferences. This synergy between creativity and data empowers us to create effective strategies that engage audiences and yield measurable results. This fusion defines our leadership in delivering impactful brand solutions. Maintaining our reputation as a leader in brand positioning and strategy is a result of consistent dedication to excellence. We prioritise continuous learning and evolution, ensuring our team is at the forefront of industry trends. This allows us to anticipate shifts and offer avant-garde strategies that keep our clients ahead.

Looking ahead, what do you foresee as the biggest challenges and opportunities in the world of branding, and how is your company preparing to address them?

Looking ahead, the world of branding is getting ready to face both challenges and opportunities. One of the big challenges we see is that the digital space is getting really crowded. There are so many brands trying to get people's attention online that it's becoming harder to stand out. What's more, people are becoming more interested in brands that are real and care about the environment.

Brands have to show that they truly believe in these things to gain people's trust. At the same time, new fancy technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) are showing up. These can help make brand experiences more exciting and personal. But using these technologies well requires a good understanding of what people like and do.

To get ready for all this, we're focusing on being able to change our strategies quickly. We're keeping up with what's happening online and changing our plans as needed. We're also making sure that when we talk about brands, we're being true to what they really stand for.

Lastly, working closely with our clients is super important. When challenges show up or good chances come along, our partnerships with our clients will help us come up with the best plans. We're ready to change, be creative, stay true to what we believe in, and work together with our clients to make sure their brands do really well.