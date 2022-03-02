Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens

Bright copper kettles and warm woollen mittens

Brown paper packages tied up with strings



Recalling your favourite things is one way to herald spring. It's probably fitting then that today happens to be the day that gave us one of the world's most loved movies ever made, The Sound of Music. Premiering in the United States on this day in 1965, the musical starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in an epic tale set in Salzburg, Austria, that went on to win five Oscars, including Best Picture. It is an adaptation of a stage musical from 1959. Captain von Trapp, his children, and of course, Maria, their growth as a family and their struggle against Nazi Germany is a story we've all come to watch and love.

The invasion déjà vu

Russia's relations with Ukraine have been strained for some time now. In 2014, the Russian Parliament had approved President Vladimir Putin's request to send troops to the Eastern European nation on this date. The reason Putin stated behind the request was to "normalise the situation in the country", the absence of which, he claimed, would be a threat to the lives of Russian citizens. This was after Putin had already annexed Crimea in January that year.

