CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) 2022 is scheduled for June 19, Sunday. With one day to go, it is a crucial time to focus on a feasible exam strategy. It is not only thorough preparation but also a well-planned strategy that helps you to improve your score in CLAT. It is advisable that you do not experiment with anything new and try to spend the time available on revision.

Remember that you have to answer all easy questions out of 150 questions within 120 minutes. You need to balance your speed and accuracy.

Here are some tips for you all that will help in last-minute preparation and during the exam as well.

Prioritise your strengths

Make a list of topics that can be revised quickly. Prioritise them based on your preparedness and allocate time for revision, with maximum time allocated to the logical reasoning questions.

Revise important concepts of legal reasoning

Spend some time today and tomorrow to revise all important concepts of legal reasoning questions. Do not try anything new at the last minute. Keep calm and focus on areas which you have already studied.

Maintain a timetable

Have a timetable for your last day of study. Try to stick to your timetable as much as possible. Having a set routine will make it much easier for you to tackle the time-related stress on the day of the exam.

Be healthy and stay fit

Maintain a healthy routine with adequate sleep and healthy food intake. Do not eat junk food and endless cups of tea and coffee on Saturday. A healthy body houses a healthy and alert brain, thus, leading to better performance. Eat well, sleep well and stay well-rested.

Avoid brain fatigue

It is vital for you to relax your mind and stay calm. It will not help your exam performance if you are stressed and get anxious. Spend some time on meditation to improve concentration. A sound mind will help you to stay focused till you have completed the examination.

Do not panic on D-Day

It is important that you do not panic on the exam day, for any reason. Preparing yourself with all the necessary documents and reaching the centre well before time is very important. CLAT is an exam with relative performance and remember that a difficult paper will be difficult for everyone. The key to success is to have good presence of mind.

Start with known and easy questions

On the exam day please go through the instructions first and then start answering the questions. Find out easy questions/sets in each section that you are confident about and try answering them first. It will help you gain confidence and will save you the crucial time required to answer the difficult questions. It is suggested that you take current affairs and general knowledge questions at the end

Do not answer questions if not confident

It is better to leave a question unanswered rather than give the wrong answer. Avoiding negative marking is crucial. Your sense of judgment is important for obtaining a higher score. Read all the questions, identify the ones you can attempt and attempt only the ones you are sure of answering correctly. Accuracy is of utmost importance. It saves your time.

Time is a precious resource

If you feel a question is difficult that requires a lot of time, then do not waste your time and energy trying to solve it. Move on to the next questions. You can attempt to solve a difficult question after you are done with all the easy questions. Any mistake in time allocation will take you away from your goal. Divide and spend your time judiciously.

Always double-check the answers

Always have some time on your hand at the end to double-check the answers. Go through the answers thoroughly and check if the questions have been answered correctly. Make sure to check if you have missed any easy questions.

Wishing you good luck.

(Supratim Chakrabarty is a Senior Faculty with Triumphant Institute of Management Education, also know as TIME)