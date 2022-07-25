The time to take charge as the 15th President of India for Droupadi Murmu is here! Did you watch the swearing-in ceremony by the way? Indeed it was a powerful frame to witness when the first tribal, who is also the second woman President, was seen along with the former President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and the guards.

But what are the key takeaways from Madam President Murmu's first address and highlights from the oath-taking ceremony? Also, do you know what makes the former President and his tenure special? Don't worry! #WhatTheFAQ is here to shed some light on this.

What did #MadamPresident say in her first address?

As Madam President Murmu went on to deliver her speech after the oath-taking, the House (the Prime Minister and other Parliamentarians) seemed in a joyful mood cheering the new President on during her speech. Here are a few key takeaways from Madam President's speech:

"I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy. It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India. Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India."

"It is also a coincidence that my political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of independence. And today in the 75th year of independence, I have got this new responsibility. It is my great privilege to be given this responsibility at a historic time when India is gearing up to achieve the vision of the next 25 years."

"As the youth in the country moves forward, development speeds up. Today, I promise the youth of India that you will always have my unwavering support. All of us revered Atal ji used to say that when the youth of the country move forward, they not only make their own destiny but also make the fate of the country. Today we are seeing it come true."

"There is a line from the poem of Bhim Bhoi ji, an eminent poet of Jagannath Kshetra: "Let my life be in hell but the world be saved". That is, work has to be done for the welfare of the world greater than the benefit and harm of one's life."

What were the highlights of the oath-taking ceremony?

The oath-taking started with President-elect Droupadi Murmu arriving in the North Court. She was received by the Aide De Camp (ADC) to the President. Then, she was received by President Kovind near Kaveri. After this, both headed to the Darbar Hall to witness a procession that skirted the Nandi Bull statue at the foyer of the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

With this, both arrived at the Saluting Dias of the forecourt.

After receiving the National Salute by President’s Bodyguard, the outgoing President sat in the rear seat in his limousine which headed to the Parliament House. The route began at Rashtrapathi Bhavan followed by Central Vista, then Iron Gate 7 of the Parliament House, and went past building Gates 10, 9,8, 7, 6 before they reached Gate 5 of the Parliament House. Here, both President and the President-elect were received by the chairperson of Rajya Sabha, CJI and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The whole presidential procession headed to the Central Hall of the Parliament where following the signal by President Ram Nath Kovind, the administering of the oath-taking process began. The precession ended with the speech of the new President.

What are the highlights of the term of former President Ram Nath Kovind?

The 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind is from a Dalit family and is a lawyer, veteran political representative and long-time advocate of egalitarianism and integrity in Indian public life and society. He served as the 36th Governor of the state of Bihar from August 16, 2015, to June 20, 2017, before taking charge as the President.

Although he worked as the Private Secretary of then Prime Minister Morarji Desai, former President Kovind joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1977. In April 1994, he was elected and became Rajya Sabha MP from the state of Uttar Pradesh. Followed by serving as the same for a total of 12 years till 2006.

Apart from working dedicatedly as a member of several important parliamentary committees like the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Schedule Castes/Scheduled Tribes, the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs and so on, he also worked as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha House Committee.

The other achievements of the former President include working as a governor, he initiated a judicial commission to investigate corruption in universities. In October 2002, he also represented India in the United Nations and addressed the United Nations, General Assembly.

Kovind was the President of the BJP Dalit Morcha between 1998 and 2002 and the President of the All-India Koli Samaj. He also served as the National Spokesperson of the party. He donated his ancestral home in Paraunkh to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.