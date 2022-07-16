Seems like this is the season of exams and mismanagement as well. Several candidates who appeared, or are going to appear, for various competitive exams like NEET UG, JEE Mains, UPSC and CUET are facing several challenges affecting their academics. Many have expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Millions of tweets, appeals, pleas and whatnot!

Many students took to Twitter to express their grievances. The four hashtags #JEEStudentsWantsJustice #NEETUG2022, #CUET and #UPSC have been trending on Twitter. But, what are the problems or challenges that candidates of several competitive exams encountered? #WhatTheFAQ is here to spill some facts and makes you aware of what is happening.

What problems arose with the CUET exam?

The first edition of Common Universities Entrance Exam UG (CUET) Phase 1 Day 1 started on July 15. Although the National Testing Agency (NTA) said earlier that centres will be allotted as per candidates' choice, many students alleged they were not given centres as per their choice. Earlier, the candidates were anxious and stressed with the late release of admit cards. But on the exam day, the exam which was held to help students de-stress gave them more stress as there were last-minute centre changes. Many students took to Twitter to express their problems. For instance, a student has two exams on the same date at two different centres in two different districts.

Additionally, parents and students were frustrated as there were changes in the exam centre a few hours before the exam and many students didn't get the email notification. For instance, a student who was given Dwaraka, Delhi as a centre for the exam was told her centre is Delhi University due to last-minute changes.

Due to all these problems, many students missed appearing for CUET. The NTA later announced that those who missed the exam due to last minute change in the exam centre will be given a chance in the August session.

And what about JEE Mains?

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 were conducted from June 23 to 29 and the results were released on July 11. To brief about the issues, candidates were given question papers late and in a few instances, not all questions were displayed on the screen. Additionally, many students complained that in the questions appearing in the passage section, a few questions didn't have any passage and for others, there were passages with no questions.

Consequently, the officials at the centre informed that the paper was given late as there were technical glitches from the NTA's side. Due to these issues, many students left the centre without appearing for exams. Hyderabad is one city that observed technical glitches in many centres.

Even nature was not acting in accordance with students. Yes, we are referring to the Assam floods. Candidates from Assam were not even able to travel to their centres.

Why did #PostponeNEETUG2022 go unheard?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG is going to be held on July 17, 2022, that is, tomorrow. Though the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG has been trending with millions of tweets for several days, there has been no respite for students. They said the date of the exam was released a month before and this is very stressful because the syllabus is vast, and with short notice, the preparation can't be done properly.

Additionally, the recent monsoon has resulted in floods in several states. Many student associations staged protests and filed pleas but nothing led to any further changes in the exam date.

Will there be a higher cut-off for UPSC exam this year 2022?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam was conducted on June 6, 2022. This year UPSC said the cut-off for Civil Services Prelims 2022 will be released only after the final examination results are announced. Additionally, the final answer key will be released after the announcement of the final result of the examination. Few online reports said that as per the experts' analysis, the cut-offs for 2022 will be higher when compared to 2021.

In this context, parents and students are asking for #EXTRAATTEMPT4ALL exams keeping in mind COVID-19, first wave, second wave and now floods in several states. Many tweets claimed it is the failure of the government and there is an education crisis in India with the total mismanagement of competitive exams which decide the future of many lives.