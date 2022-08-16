It's time for some news from the world of Football. From Ronaldo and Messi to Sunil Chhetri every football star is adored by a wide number of viewers, especially from India. Be it a game in a stadium, on a narrow road or on a simple ground, Indians love playing football too.

But what came as a shocker to the football fraternity and definitely the fans is FIFA-Federation Internationale de Football Association's (FIFA) ban on India. Founded in 1904, FIFA is an international governing body of football, beach football and futsal. While on the other hand, AIFF, which is the All India Football Federation, formed in 1935 is the governing body of football in India under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

But, why is India banned, how is this going to affect the country's football culture and a lot more details, we bring you all of this in today's #WhatTheFAQ.

Why has India been banned?

FIFA on August 16, 2022, released a statement saying: "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes."

How is India affected by this ban?

- India won't host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. The tournament was scheduled to take place in India from October 11 to 30 2022.

- India will not participate in AFC Asian Cup 2023

What is the root cause of the ban?

The actual complications started when the AIFF failed to hold elections to appoint a new president within the given timeframe. This was followed by the Supreme Court appointing a three-member CoA (Committee of Administrators) which comprised ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former Supreme Court Judge Anil Dave, and former India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly to run the daily affairs of the AIFF, as the President Praful Patel's term was coming to an end.

Now, FIFA felt this was an outside interference against its statutes and hence, it decided to implement the ban.

Is India banned from playing in the U-17 Women's World Cup?

There seems to be no clarity on this point yet. As of now, the ban is on hosting as FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament.

The media release said that FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.

How can this ban be lifted?

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

Did India face any such issues before?

No. In its 85 years of history, this is the first time, India has been banned by FIFA.

Which other countries were banned by FIFA?

2022- Russia

Russia was banned as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which started in February 2022. Therefore, Russian football players were banned from participating in Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

2006- Myanmar

As Myanmar pulled back from the World Cup 2002 in the quarter-final match with Iran, FIFA levied a fine of 23,500 dollars and restricted Mayanmar's participation in World Cup 2006.

1994- Chile

Chilean goalkeeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury, but the fact of the matter was he used a blade hidden in his glove to cut himself. This led to Chile being banned

1990- Mexico

Mexico was banned after FIFA figured out that it was lying about some of its players' age in the Under 20 World Cup.

1950- Germany and Japan

It was the time after World War II, the same war which lasted from 1939 to 1945, observed the participation of many countries, among them, Germany and Japan had to face the course of action from FIFA as they were banned from playing in the 1950 World Cup.

1963- South Africa

When apartheid was at its peak in South Africa, the country was reinstated into FIFA in the year 1963. Due to this, African countries boycotted the competition and FIFA has banned South Africa