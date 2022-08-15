It is the celebration of 75 years of India's Independence! From the struggles faced by soldiers to protect the soil, to now celebrating the glorious years of India's freedom. What a history India has written.

A flag flying high in the sky instills in every citizen a sense of pride and joy and inspires them to dream big and fly high. And today is the day to pay huge respects to the flag which unites everyone without any discrimination. After all, unity and diversity is what India is known for!

What a moment of pride to see the Tricolour 'Tiranga' fly high in the sky as India celebrates its Independence Day today, on August 15. India attained freedom on August 15, 1947, and this year is being celebrated as the 75th year of Independence, while few are celebrating it as the 76th year. Is it the 75th or 76th Independence? It is actually both. Let's simplify it for you. While it's been 75 years since India attained Independence from British rule, the number of years India celebrated independence is 76.

Whether it is in space or on the highest peaks, from Siachen to the grounds and roads, in every corner there is a flag being hoisted. And the josh of celebrations are definitely "High, sir" (for the uninitiated, this is a reference to Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike movie). But what stands out this time when it comes to commemorating the glorious legacy of India? We bring you that and a lot more with #WhatTheFAQ.

Let's start with the Made-in-India ceremonial salute.

Oh, yeah! Finally, the dream to use a Made-in-India gun for the ceremonial salute to the prestigious Tiranga has come true. Today, at Red Fort for the first time in 75 years, a gun designed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) was used for the commemorative 21-shot salute to the Tricolour. Indeed, a moment of empowerment and inspiration for all fellow citizens.

In this regard, the PM said, "The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a Made-in-India gun."

So far, British guns were used for the ceremonial salute, but now with this indigenous howitzer, India is inching close to its goal of 'Self-Reliance.' Additionally, MI-17 helicopters debuted to shower flowers on the Red Fort during the celebrations.

What is different in this year's celebrations?

Several campaigns were launched and programmes were held to celebrate the 75 glorious years of India's Independence from British rule. Starting with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which began on March 12, 2021. There was also a 75-week countdown to D-Day based on five themes, namely, Freedom Struggle, Idea@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75 and Achievement@75. Additionally, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was also an important one.

While the Freedom Struggle theme celebrated the milestone of Indian history and unsung heroes of our freedom movement, the Idea@75 commemorates the ideas and ideals that have shaped India. On the other hand, Resolve@75 focuses on collective resolve and determination to work for a better future. Actions@75 highlights the efforts being made to help India take a rightful place in the new world and Achievement@75 marks all the milestones India achieved over the past.

And this is not the end. On August 5, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy announced that as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign and the country's 75 years of Independence festivities, all monuments under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) are open to the public for free from August 5 till August 15.

Moreover, the organisation that promotes space sciences among children, Space Kidz India, hoisted the Indian Flag 30 km away from the planet. Reports say that the flag was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the planet on a balloon. This was a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

These campaigns were launched by PM Modi for the people of India who contributed to the country's journey so far and for those who have the potential to make India 2.0 happen, backed by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

What are the highlights of PM Modi's speech?

The Prime Minister while addressing the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort, Delhi praised India as the "Mother of Democracy." And here are some highlights of this long speech.

India is an aspirational society and such a society is an asset. The first morning of Amrit Kaal is a golden opportunity to fulfill the aspirations of the aspirational society

The way the world is seeing India is changing. There is hope from India and the reason is the skills of 130 crore Indians

In this Amrit Kaal, we have to come together and work towards another big goal of VIKSIT BHARAT

Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal

1. Goal of Developed India

2. Remove any trace of the colonial mindset

3. Take pride in our roots

4. Unity

5. Sense of duty among the citizens

Self-reliant India, this is not a government agenda or a government programme. This is a mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward

It is our endeavour that the youth of the country should get a lot of help for research from the boundless space to the depths of the ocean. That's why we are expanding the space mission, the Deep Ocean Mission. The solution to our future lies in the depths of space and the ocean