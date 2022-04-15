When I find myself in times of trouble

Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom

Let it be



And in my hour of darkness

She is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom

Let it be

This is a song. This is The Beatles' song. This is The Beatles' song that won the Oscar. This is the ONLY The Beatles' song that won the Oscar.

Let It Be was a song the English rock band released in 1970. It was written and sung by Paul McCartney, one of the bandmates, but by 1971, all the bandmates of The Beatles were already solo successful artists with a career of their own. And then, they won the Oscar! The most coveted award that ever is. They won in the category of Original Song Score and it was an honour.

This blessed event happened on the blessed day of April 15, 1971. But guess what? The Beatles weren't even there to receive it! It was record producer Quincy Jones who received it on behalf of the four. Sheesh!

The big crash

At 2.20 am on April 15, 1912, British passenger liner RMS Titanic sank, this was a full two hours 40 minutes post hitting an iceberg. It happened four days into its maiden voyage as the gigantic ship started from Southampton in the UK and was heading towards New York in the US. It's been 110 years since the biggest nautical tragedy in the history of humans.

Frederick Fleet, an experienced sailor who was sailing since he was just 12, was on lookout duty that night. He spotted the iceberg, he reported it to his seniors, but alas, it was too late.

Fleet actually survived the tragedy, one of the 710 of 2,224 passengers to do so, and shared how he did not even have binoculars at hand, it was locked away in a cabinet somewhere. The keys? They were with an officer who wasn't even on board, the officer was among the crew that was replaced before the first Atlantic crossing. Just imagine! Would the fate of the ship and the passengers be any different if it wasn't so?