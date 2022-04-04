Martin Luther King Jr is one of the most popular civil rights legends. He is known for his protests against prejudice and he led the movement to end segregation of African Americans. His speeches are considered to be the most iconic and inspirational of the 20th century. They've had a profound effect on not just national, but even international consciousness. And guess what? They continue to even today. On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King was assassinated in Tennessee, where he had gone to support the black sanitary public works' employees. The world lost an icon that day.

A painful recollection

We all remember the massive Bhuj earthquake that shook Gujarat in the year 2001 or the earthquake in the Indian Ocean in 2004 which led to the huge tsunami, but do you know about the massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale — the Kangra earthquake?



It was even considered to be the first devastating earthquake of the 20th century, which occurred in Northern India. Kangra was considered to be a part of Punjab and is located in Himachal Pradesh today. Back then, the Government of Punjab estimated that more than 20,000 people were killed, apart from 53,000 domestic animals. Nearly 1,00,000 buildings were destroyed in Kangra, McLeod Ganj and Dharamshala.



As Kangra is situated in the hilly regions, many landslides and rockfalls occurred and more people lost their lives than they should have. The economic costs for recovering the damage was estimated at 2.9 million rupees.



Here ‘maya’ is unparalleled

Have you read the book, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings? If you have read it, then you surely know who we are referring to. One of the greatest American poets ever to have walked the face of Earth, Maya Angelou. It was on April 4, 1928 that she was born and since then, she has been making this planet a much better place to live solely through her words.