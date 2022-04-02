Did you know that about two-thirds of the global trade comes from the US dollar? That amounts to almost $19 trillion. And it all started on this day, April 2 in 1792, when the United States started the production of the US Dollar. Though the early dollars were sort of a local version of the Spanish Dollars, which were, back then, in wide circulation in the Americas (both North and South America, as referred to in the past), over time, the dollar acquired its uniqueness and became distinguished. All thanks to the Coinage Act of 1972 passed by the United States Mint.



Curious to know which was the oldest US Dollar? The one dollar bill. The Coinage Act also authorised the production of the ten and five dollar bills, along with gold and silver coins, the silver dollar, the quarter, dime and the half-dime. Interestingly, the dollar was popularly called Eagle in reference to the bald eagle, which is the national bird of the country, printed on US dollar bills and also coins.



No kidding!

English author Charles Dickens' popularity transcends borders to date and his works continue to dominate the classics genre in English Literature. Dickens was also known for his children’s books and was a writer well-loved by the younger generations. Remember the deplorable Scrooge from A Christmas Carol or the story of the endearing orphan in Oliver Twist?



So, the second of April is worth remembering if you are a fan of Dickens and love kids. Why, you ask? On this day in the year 1836, the young Charles Dickens, aged 24, married the love of his life, Catherine Thomson Hogarth. And the day is also celebrated as International Children’s Book Day. It was the International Board of Books for Young People (IBBY) that started celebrating the love for children's books on this day in 1967. IBBY is a non-profit organisation that has been trying to promote the importance of literature, literacy and reading among children. Though the marriage of Charles Dickens has nothing to do with the selection of April 2 as International Children’s Book Day, it surely makes for a happy coincidence, isn’t it?



Who doesn’t like a little DIY time?

If you have been planning to do something wonderful or different on your own but haven’t found the time yet, then scrap aside everything else and do it today! Why? Because April 2 is National DIY Day. Wondering about how it came to be celebrated? The history of this day doesn't date back too far actually. It started in 2016 with the innovations of the Craft Box Girls team, a company that brings DIY projects for everyone. They provide kits that range from DIY utility products to crafts and even recipes. If you have not heard of them, then don’t worry. You can always purchase a DIY box online.