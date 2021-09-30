Yabba-Dabba-Doo!



What does the above phrase remind you of? The Flintstones, of course!



Based in the Stone Age with a hint of technology from the 20th century, the American animated sitcom was about the Flintstones family and their friendly neighbours, the Rubbles. They also had stray dinosaurs here and their cars were all wood and stone, with no place for fuel, that runs only when the people inside it do. The main character Fred Flintstone and his wife Wilma Flintstone are a couple who are central to the plot of this sitcom. Let's watch it for ol' time's sake today. After all, it was on September 30, 1960, that the show premiered.



Mystic, poet, Sufi saint and scholar — Rumi (the term actually means 'from Rome') was all this and much more. The 13th century Turkish-Persian poet was born on September 30, 1207, and wrote poetry that blended spiritual and passionate themes that are quoted till date. So how about going through a few of his words today?



- Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing

and rightdoing there is a field.

I'll meet you there.

When the soul lies down in that grass

the world is too full to talk about.



- Knock, And He'll open the door

Vanish, And He'll make you shine like the sun

Fall, And He'll raise you to the heavens

Become nothing, And He'll turn you into everything.



- Silence is the language of god,

all else is poor translation.



- The minute I heard my first love story,

I started looking for you, not knowing

how blind that was.

Lovers don't finally meet somewhere.

They're in each other all along.

