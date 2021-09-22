Right from the very first episode, Friends packed on the drama when The One With The Great Hair (Rachel) left her fiancé and moved in with The One Who is a Cleanliness Freak (Monica). The One With The Best Jokes (Chandler) and The One Who Doesn't Share Food (Joey) encourage The One Who is Awkward (Ross) while The One Who is Weird (Phoebe) strums away at her guitar. All this played out in the episode called Pilot, also known as The One Where It All Began and The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate (these we are not making up!), on September 22, 1994.



The Friends universe is such that even those who haven't watched one episode are familiar with the oddball characters. Now that it is off air, it has transcended to pop culture in such a way that there are merchandise, memes and even cafés that look exactly like Central Perk! We mean, do you remember The Rachel haircut? Such a craze! Are we right or are we right?



The sitcom owes its success to not just their devoted fan base but also the new-gen that relates to these characters like they were their....friends!



For the first time after going off air, the five reunited recently for a special titled Friends: The Reunion and boy, did we feel old!