Sugar, spice and everything nice. Those were the ingredients that usually created those super addictive gummy bears, a childhood favourite. And while these candies are shrouded in nostalgia, here are some gummies that can actually help improve your health. Power Gummies was launched in 2018 by Indraprastha University graduate Divij Bajaj as a way to do away with tablets and capsules and remove the 'medicine' tag from health supplements. "India and other South Asian countries are not as aware of health supplements as people in the West and a big reason for this is how these products look," says Divij.

The company now has three gummy variants in three different flavours — mixed berries for hair and nail care, lime twist for weight management and strawberry gummies to ease your period pain. Explaining how the products work, Divij explains, "They are a tasty and a happier alternative to the regular capsules and tablets. All of these products have been clinically tested and are efficacious," says Divij. According to him, the hair and nail care gummies can reduce hair fall by 65 per cent and increase hair growth by at least 22 per cent.

Gummies for period pain

But what seems the most exciting in the current product range is the one to ease period pain. Called That Time of the Month, Divij says the gummies, which are packed with natural ingredients and vitamins, can relax the muscles, help you sleep, manage hormone levels and eventually reduce the pain. "It is the only natural nutraceutical product in the market right now," states Divij. This year, he plans to launch at least three more variants — for skin, sleep and even some multivitamins gummies. "There are 42 other variants in the pipeline and we are also planning to launch 12 gummies variants for children," adds Divij.



Power Gummies, which is based out of Delhi, has managed to grow by a whopping 144 per cent in terms of sales, claims Divij. And this is all due to the pandemic. "With the pandemic, people have realised the importance of nutraceuticals and have become aware of which vitamins they should take," says Divij. Once the initial supply chain issues were resolved, the start-up saw exponential growth. And that shouldn't come as a surprise. In Divij's own words, "We are manufacturing products that are millennial-friendly." Power Gummies are gluten-free, gelatin-free, sugar-free and vegan. "We use pectin instead of gelatin to get the right texture for the gummies," he adds.