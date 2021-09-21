I walk a lonely road

The only one that I have ever known

Don't know where it goes

But it's home to me, and I walk alone



I walk this empty street

On the Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Where the city sleeps

And I'm the only one, and I walk alone



I walk alone, I walk alone

I walk alone, I walk alone



Everyone knows this song. Period. And if you don't, well this is the chance to be acquainted with it! Along with other gems like Wake Me Up When September Ends, Boulevard of Broken Dreams featured in the American rock band Green Day's seventh studio album, American Idiot. And it was on September 21, 2004 that this album released.



Described as "punk rock opera" by the band itself, the album reflects what happened in the aftermath of events like 9/11 and the Iraq War, especially to the generation that was coming of age around the same time. Disillusionment and dissent are two evident themes throughout the narrative of this album and the protagonist is the average lower-middle-class adolescent from the USA. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that this album has become what Green Day is known for today. And the list of achievements that this album amassed? It's too long a list, my friend. Selling over 16 million copies worldwide and winning the Award for Best Rock Album at Grammys are just a few of them.