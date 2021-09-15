For someone who has self-admittedly never nursed the ambition to be a writer, Agatha Christie has reached such heights of glory in literature that other writers could only dream of.



Born on September 15, 1890, growing up, this English writer had killer observational skills. Her grandson Mathew Prichard describes her as a, “...person who listened more than she talked, who saw more than she was seen.” Serving in hospital dispensaries and then spending many months in the Middle East due to her second husband's archaeological work gave her a wealth of knowledge that she generously sprinkled her novels with.



Agatha Christie gave the world the fictional Belgian detective Hercule Poirot with the book The Mysterious Affair at Styles and then, there was no looking back. This obsessive notetaker went on to write 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, exhaustive, isn't it? As a person though, she was shy, detested crowds but when she did interact, she came across as sharp-witted. She continues to be a bestselling novelist, even after her death.



Want to start reading more of her work? We recommend you start with And Then There Were None, this book was voted World's Favourite Christie in a poll conducted by the author's estate.



Google celebrated its domain-iversary, the day it registered its domain name, on September 15 1997. That's a solid 24 years of legacy of starting out as a global search engine and then taking it over and beyond.