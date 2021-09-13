Whether it's Hershey's Kisses, chocolate syrup, cocoa powder or whathaveyou, every product that comes out of The Hershey Company is drool-worthy.



No matter how many times we say, 'Bless him' when we bite into any of the above, it won't suffice to make up for what the chocolate baron Milton Snavely Hershey has given the world. Born on September 13, 1857, the American chocolatier had already mastered the art of caramel-making but the restless innovator wouldn't rest until he reached his next destination — milk chocolate. Of course, there were hurdles like bankruptcy but he got over them all with grit. He was a philanthropist and social entrepreneur as well.



Where are you?

Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you?

We got some work to do now

Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you?

We need some help from you now



The theme song of Scooby-Doo invokes all kinds of nostalgia for the ones addicted to Cartoon Network!



Oh, to be scared to death and yet have the crime-solving abilities that the Great Dane Scooby-Doo had! This furry friend graced the small screen from September 13, 1969, onwards in the eponymous American mystery comedy series along with four friends. Its shenanigans with Shaggy, whose go-to catchphrase was “Zoinks”, made for a super fun watch. Didn’t it?