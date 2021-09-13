Amidst the release of the IPCC report, which has marked the next two decades as crucial to mitigate human-induced climate change, the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action announced its last round of applications open until September 18, for the Academic Year 2021-22. Along with this, Anant Fellowship for Climate Action also announced the first set of Fellows for its 2022 cohort. The fellowship received 2,614 applications from 46 countries, with candidates as young as 16 and as old as 59 applying to be one of the 30 Fellows.

India's first climate action fellowship gives fellows the chance to work with top climate pioneers in the world. The fellowship is a unique one-year international climate education programme based on a mentor-mentee framework. It is designed to help fellows develop the skills required to lead large scale solutions to mitigate climate change. The first set of 7 fellows for the 2022 cohort, announced, will arrive at the Fellowship, having already made a mark in their fields ranging from Microbiology and Biotechnology to AI and Data Science and Forestry and Environmental Sciences.

The first set of 7 fellows for the 2022 cohort includes; Arpita Bose, the Principal Investigator and Founder of Bose Lab at Washington University in St Louis (WUSTL). Humayain Kabir is a PhD candidate at the Wegener Center for Climate and Global Change, University of Graz, Austria. Anusha Sheth is pursuing a Master's degree in Sustainable Energy Technology at Technische Universiteit Delft, Netherlands. Juan Antonio Arriaga is a biotechnologist from Mexico. Sigrid Vasconez is a sociologist and environmental biologist with 22 years of experience in the government, academia and NGO sectors. She is the former Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility in Ecuador where she was responsible for civil society engagements on issues related to human rights. Nitij Singh is the co-founder of Aslee; an apparel brand focused on building durable and ecologically responsible products. He is also Manager, Strategic Government Advisory in the healthcare division of Yes Bank in India. He has also held positions in healthcare at the University of Oslo and the German Development Cooperation in Nepal. Krystel Mae is a Development Management Officer at the Climate Change Commission in the office of the President of the Philippines. Before this, she served as Information Officer in the Information and Knowledge Management Division and the President's office.

Dr Miniya Chatterji, Director of the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action and an award-winning sustainability expert, said, "Anant Fellowship of Climate Action programme for the academic year 2021-2022, has once again received an overwhelming response & applications from across the world. Applications are open until 18 September. We are very proud to announce the first set of 7 fellows for the 2022 cohort, an eclectic mix of climate solutionaries who have already held prominent positions in the government, private firms, and educational institutions. The Fellows will now be further scaling up their impact, with a powerful combination of knowledge and mentorship at the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action.”

The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action is a member of MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, to solve world challenges.