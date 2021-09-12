Imagine being a teenager and being credited with the discovery of a prehistoric cave.



A large pine tree had fallen leaving a gaping hole that was discovered by a curious dog. So on September 12, 1940, the equally curious teenagers followed the dog though they had to squeeze through quite a narrow opening and then down a set of rocks which led them to discover Lascaux cave . All this was unfolding near Montignac, France. As old as 17,000 years, these caves have paintings of animals like bulls, bears and rhinoceroses and various other symbols like a bird-headed man. There are about 600 such paintings and 1,000 engravings, each one fascinating than the other. Soon enough, the cave was declared to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Efforts are underway to protect it to the best extent possible.



This one’s for Dolby

If you dig the Dolby Noise Reduction system, then today's the day we pay tribute to the brains that made it happen. American inventor and engineer Ray Dolby, who passed away on September 12, 2013, revolutionised the process of sound reproduction because Dolby NR (Dolby Noise Reduction system) is his brainchild and it is widely used during recording and playback because it improves the signal-to-noise ratio.