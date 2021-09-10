Switzerland and its neutrality are famous! This is one of the reasons why it remains one of the most well-respected nations. The point to note is that the UN's European headquarters is situated in Geneva, Switzerland.



This neutral diplomatic policy of the Swiss nation made it incompatible with the United Nations' concept of a collective security system. But then, on September 10, 2002, it became the 190th member of the UN. In a referendum that was conducted in Switzerland with regards to if it should join the UN or not, 55% of votes were cast in favour of the motion to join the UN and thus, their will prevailed.



This self-imposed neutral stance that the Swiss nation holds keeps it from participating in any wars or conflicts. This neutrality was arrived at after several battles scarred it from the year 1515. It ensured that even during World War I, it refused to take military sides though in World War II, it promised to retaliate if invaded and yet continued to carry on trade with Nazis. Knowing that the world is no less a dangerous place even though there are no wars as such, the land-locked country maintains an army and requires males between 18 and 34 of age to serve in the army.