The world got on board the USS Enterprise on September 8, 1966, with the airing of the iconic American sci-fi series, Star Trek. In an attempt “to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before”, as was the mission of the spaceship. Capt James T Kirk navigated Enterprise and its occupants through space. With his trustee aide Mr Spock, half-Vulcan (extraterrestrial humanoid species) and half-human who was devoid of emotions and ruled primarily by logic.



The first episode, which was aired today 55 years ago, was called The Man Trap. It was about a shape-shifting creature that kills by extracting salt content from its victims' bodies. Would you have watched it?



Marvellous marble

Standing tall at the height of 17 feet and weighing 12,000 pounds, the wonder of wonders and marble masterpiece Michelangelo's David was unveiled to the public on September 8, 1504, at Piazza della Signoria, Florence, Italy. The challenge came to the famous sculptor when a flawed single block of white Italian Carrara marble was presented to him by the Opera del Duomo and he was commissioned, at the age of 26, to carve a sculpture. It took Michelangelo three years to carve David, the hero from the Bible who kills the giant Goliath with a slingshot. The detailed sculpture is known for how realistic it is.