Today we know Sunil Gavaskar, also fondly called Sunny Gavaskar, for his commentary skills and repartee, but it would be a disservice to forget his contributions to world cricket. But are you wondering why we are talking about the Mumbaikar today of all days? Well, today is the day that has gone down in history, thanks to the batsman. On September 4, 1979, this former opening batsman became the first Indian to score his third double century in Test cricket, 221 to be exact. And led India to a draw in the match that it was playing against England at The Oval in London.



The Padma Bhushan awardee was bestowed with the title India's Best Schoolboy Cricketer as a student and went on to scale many heights, the most notable being that he became the first batsman in history to cross 10,000 Test runs.



Here's what he had to say about a few Indian crickets.

- When I die, the last thing I want to see is the six that Dhoni hit in the 2011 World Cup final.

- To become a good player, you need talent. To become a great player, you need an attitude like Kohli.

- Devil wanted to play cricket. So Ravindra Jadeja was born.

- India's fortune will depend on how many runs the little champion scores. There is no doubt Tendulkar is the real thing.

