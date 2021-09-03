All you PUBG fans, sorry to dredge this up but on this day last year, PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battleground) along with 118 Chinese apps, were banned by the Government of India. The notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India stated that, "....in view of information available they (the banned games) are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” This move was a retaliation against China.



See, we have it from a certified PUBG addict, one of the many reasons behind what makes this video game so addictive is forming a team and beating up a rival team. Nobody likes fighting alone and that is perhaps what makes it exciting.



But did you know, much before, Rajkot Police actually issued a notice saying that complaints can be made if anyone was found playing this game. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association requested their governor to ban the game owing to the poor scores it was leading to. There were also reports of youngsters spending lakhs on upgrading the characters in the game without the knowledge of their parents. In one such instance, a teenager from Punjab spent about 16 lakh.