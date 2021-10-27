When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we'll see

No, I won't be afraid

Oh, I won't be afraid

Just as long as you stand

Stand by me



Even after 61 years if a song continues to be music to one's ears, you know it's a classic forevermore. This is the gift that is Stand By Me, a gift that keeps on giving since the day it was recorded by American singer Ben E King, that is, on October 27, 1960.



Inspired by the gospel hymn of the same name, Stand By Me was written by R&B and soul singer Benjamin Earl King but he had no intention of singing it. Legend goes that after recording another song, Spanish Harlem, he had some spillover studio time and when the producers heard the raw version of Stand By Me, well, they decided to stand by the song and see it through. Today, King is best known for this very song.

How ‘Swift’ly she rose

From one legendary musician to another legend-in-the-making, Taylor Swift's fifth studio album 1989 was released on October 27, 2014. And while the jury is still out as to which is this 31-year-old's best album, with her recent Folklore being in contention for the title, 1989 comes very, very close. Now before you roll your eyes thinking how this pop music star writes about her 'boyfriends past', remember that you are diminishing her narrative.



1989 was actually a response to all those sexist remarks, including the one you are thinking right now, Swift receives day in and day out. Shake It Off is an anthem for all those who need a quick pick-me-up, every sentence in the song is a hook of its own, transcending into a self-acceptance anthem of sorts. Style is a brooding narrative while Wildest Dream is breathy and how. Let's give it a listen today again, shall we?