Few structures have managed to become as synonymous with their cities quite as well as the Sydney Opera House. The performing arts centre was inaugurated on October 20 by Queen Elizabeth II in 1973. The structure was proposed as part of Australia's attempt to build its own identity. Architects from around the world were invited to present their ideas. Denmark's Jørn Utzon, the son of a naval architect, came up with a design that many thought unbuildable — mostly because he did not submit any engineering drawings to support his design that resembled the mighty waves of the ocean.

Imagination trumped practicality, however, and that was the design Australia set to create in stone in 1958 with Utzon leading. However, structural difficulties kept cropping up during the process, and much like what happens when you go shopping sans a list, the project, which was touted to cost just about $7 million, ended up costing a neat $100 million. In fact, differences between Utzon and the ruling Aussie government worsened to such an extent that the latter withheld the architect's fee, forcing him to quit, and leave the country for good measure in February 1966. The project was then completed under the guidance of another architect called Peter Hall.

October 20 also happens to be the birthday of sitting Vice President of the US, Kamala Devi Harris. She happens to share her birthday with a celebrated rapper from the states, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Think you don't know him? Well, let's leave you with a li'l hint.

Ain't no other way to play the game the way I play

I cut so much you thought I was a DJ

Two, one, yep, three

S-N double O-P, D-O double G



-Snoop Dogg Drop it Like it's Hot