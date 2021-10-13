To contribute to the growing discourse around sustainability, as it always has, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is conducting a far-reaching colloquium series on Sustainability and Beyond. Kickstarting on Tuesday (October 13), which is also the International Day for Disaster Reduction as decreed by the United Nations, this virtual series will see a host of speakers sharing their pearls of wisdom till October 31. This series is a part of the ongoing activities of the UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development and Amrita School for Sustainable Development, who are also the organisers.



Sustainable Pathways for Disaster Risk Reduction and Multi-Hazard Resilience and Empowering Communities Through Sustainable Development and Resilience Building — these are the two themes that the colloquium will deep-dive into.



On the first day itself, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, four experts will be speaking. Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences and Medical Director, School of Medicine, Kochi will be speaking about Disaster Risk Reduction and Building Resilience in Healthcare, a much-needed topic of discussion, especially during this ongoing pandemic. Speaking on Disaster Resilience: Lessons learnt from Implementing Technologies for Disaster Risk Reduction will be Dr Maneesha V Ramesh who is the Dean, School of Sustainable Development and International Programs plus UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development.

Dr Manoj P, who is the Associate Dean, Amrita School of Business, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bengaluru and Coimbatore will be sharing his thoughts on Evaluation of Relief Efforts — Way Forward for Effective Disaster Preparation while it will be Assistant professor, National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, Dr Sreevalsa Kolathayar who will be speaking on Engineering Interventions in DRR towards Sustainable Well-being. All in all, an eclectic range of speakers to look forward to.



Expect many more thinkers, experts and practitioners from a diverse range of fields to share their thoughts on sustainability, innovation, education and beyond.



To sign up for these invigorating talks, click on www.amrita.edu/sbcs