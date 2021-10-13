There are less than 100 days for the New Year 2022 to begin, did you realise that? So how about we step into the new year by shedding all the pandemic-induced baggage and being more mindful? That's what Mindmate, the workbook is all about. "Seeking therapy is wonderful, but no matter what technique you opt for, there comes a point where it's all about personal effort. This workbook can help with that. And sometimes, we all go through so many things in life, it's not always feasible to seek out a therapist for everything," says Meghana Bhaskarabatla, writer of the book Mindmate and also the founder of the organisation of the same name.

Actually, initially the organisation was called Unlearn. "There are many behavioural patterns that cause self-harm and self-destruction, even in the minutest and unconscious ways. The purpose of starting this organisation two years back was to unlearn all of that," says the 26-year-old mental health advocate. With the release of the book in February this year, she rebranded the organisation as well, but their quality of workshops have been hitting the right notes as usual. One of the latest workshops they conducted was for the EdTech platform Unacademy, for their 800 employees to be exact, on work-life balance. While the workshops make mental health tools more accessible, the book, 1,500 copies of which have already been sold, takes it a step further.

Meghana Bhaskarabatla

Working through the book

"Mindfulness is not just for people who are going through issues, it's for everyone. This workbook lends a certain structure to the practice of mindfulness," says the youngsters who has pursued her Master's in Behavioural Coaching from Symbiosis International University, Pune. Decluttering tasks, affirmations, breathwork, prompt, small arts, worksheets and beyond — this workbook, printed on exquisite 100 GSM blue-tinted paper, surely packs a punch. Plus the packaging is done with recycled paper!



If you are surprised with all that the book contains, know that Meghana put in one whole year of solid work to make this happen. Apart from using her own skills as a Behavioural Coach (ICF certified), she consulted 80 therapists and behavioural coaches and piloted the book with another solid bunch, 35 out of which practiced mindfulness through all the 100 days with the help of the workbook. "I consulted so many professionals because what triggers whom one can't say. We just needed it to be triggering enough for self-reflection, nothing more," she says. Coming to how the book begins, she recounts, "First we begin by understanding the functioning of our mind and then an introduction to intentional living is given." She also informs that orders for the workbook can be placed via her Instagram handle.

The book

100 days, four quarters

The 100 days are divided into four quarters, that's the larger picture, but it is in the small details that the victory of the workbook lies. Thoughtful questions are posed by the workbook like, 'What can you do to make the day one per cent better than yesterday?'. Feedback says that this question alone has helped so many readers, because the smallest of the acts like taking a tea break sans screens or reading ten pages of a book can help. "There is also a section on meal planning, it need not be elaborate but the point is to do tasks for yourself," she says. Suppose your goal for the 100 days is to be healthy, questions like, 'What can I do to live by my goal?' will help you align smaller goals to your larger goals. You can start small by going for a ten-minute jog or drinking more water. It's about being more present throughout the day. It's all about building habits and transitioning being mindful into a lifestyle.



The Hyderabadi youngster tells us that she has personally spoken to every single person who has completed all the 100 days and found that at least 80 per cent repurchased the book. And for about five to six of them, it has actually become a daily routine to go back to the book every day. "People from different places trying to follow one routine has really humbled me and given me strength," says Meghana. Enough strength to start working on her next product. What it's going to be is for time to tell. But for now, she is happy to help anyone take the mindful journey.