From the next academic year, apart from criteria like being permanent residents of Andhra Pradesh and enrolling in state government schools, there is another criterion that Chief Minister has decided to include for availing the Amma Vodi scheme in 2022 — 75 per cent compulsory attendance in school.



Launched on January 9, 2020, the Amma Vodi scheme ensures that those mothers or guardians from below poverty line (BPL) families are given financial assistance of Rs 15,000 on a yearly basis for their children studying in any of the classes from I to XII. The objective was to ensure that parents understand the importance of educating their children instead of sending them to work and ensuring that there are fewer dropouts. This was applicable for students admitted in government-recognised private-aided and private-unaided schools and junior colleges which also included residential schools and junior colleges apart from government schools themselves.



But what is the Amma Vodi scheme, a term that translates to 'mother's lap' all about? Let's find out.



When was it launched and how much was awarded?

When it was launched in the year 2020, the scheme was to benefit about 43 lakh mothers and guardians (benefitting 82 lakh children) and about Rs 6,318 crore, which is 20 per cent of the total education budget (Rs 32,618 crore) was allocated. As the scheme was announced in January 2020 and the pandemic descended in March 2020, it was in November 2020 that implementation of the scheme was resumed. Then there was the second wave which kept them from reopening schools further. Thus, the chief minister directed officials to implement it from the next academic year onwards as well.



How is it going in the second year?

This year, in the second phase of the Amma Vodi scheme, the number of beneficiaries has increased to 44.48 lakh. The CM also announced that students studying in classes IX to XII could forgo Rs 15,000 and opt for a laptop instead. This was done to ensure that no child misses out on online education, which was the medium of education during most part of the pandemic.



Not only this, as per officials of the Department of Education, there has been an increase in the number of students enrolled in government and government-aided schools this year as the number stands at 45.03 lakh students for 2021. Apart from this, there is also a comprehensive study on the scheme itself which is underway.



Is that all?

Amma Vodi is a part of Navaratnalu, a series of financial assistance schemes, and to enroll for it, basic documents like white ration, Aadhaar, PAN cards along with a passport-size picture, bank account details, address proof and school ID card are required. The forms are available on the official website of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and government offices. The forms need to be submitted to the concerned department or can be submitted online itself. It is in January that the amount is disbursed directly into the accounts via online transfer only.



Only eligible candidates, a list of which will be prepared by the schools and released on the official website, can apply.