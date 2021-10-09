Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) announced its annual media conclave Communiqué scheduled for October 10, 2021.

IlluminatiX – the Media and PR Cell of XIM conducts Communiqué every year which hosts prominent names from the media and business as they share their knowledge and experience with the audience. As the students geared up for Communiqué, they saw, especially throughout the pandemic, social media, trends and ideas spread like a well-arranged stack of dominoes. Keeping that in mind, Communiqué 2021 has been themed Domino Effect PR: Communication in the hands of the masses.

Any information released to the world can create ripples and just like a well-arranged set of dominoes, leads to a chain reaction that could alter the landscape of media and PR. Today, the PR of an organisation is at the fingertips of every customer, stakeholder and spectator. This year’s theme revolves around how the changing landscape of PR, how the cause and effect of top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top channels of communication and how the deconstructed media enabling empowerment in the hands of the masses are affecting brands across the world and how they leverage this opportunity to build a stronger PR base in the eyes of the masses.

The eighth edition of Communiqué will host a panel of Samir Kapur (Director at Adfactors PR Communication Consultant), Bhavya Sharma (Associate Director, PR and Communications, Urban Company), Mudassar Hossain (Managing Partner, Ogilvy) and Prashant Sukhwani (Head of Brand and Communication, Burger King Corporation). These panelists bring vast experience from their respective domains. They will share valuable insights into the changing landscape of PR over the years and how they have stacked the dominos of such a delicate mechanism to ensure their brands stay on top of the chain. They bring with them their experience of leveraging situations which demand improvisation and understanding trends of the stakeholder relationships with each other and how it goes on to impact every brand connected in the chain.

