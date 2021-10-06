If you can deliver a convocation address through video-conferencing, why not through a letter? At the sixth convocation of Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his pleasure at the fact that the existing syllabus in the institute is currently in the process of being revamped according to Outcome Based Education (OBE) format. Though he couldn't be present at the virtual convocation, he expressed his regret via a letter, in which he congratulated all the 1,564 students who received their degrees from the various departments.



It was the Vice-Chancellor of CUTN M Krishnan who informed that of the 1,564 who were to receive their degrees, 754 were female and 810 were male. The pass percentage stood at 97.4 per cent and the student-teacher ratio remains at a healthy 12:1. Spread over 500 acres, this university's latest introduction, which was made last year, was the part-time PhD programmes across various departments.



Pradhan, who was the chief guest for the convocation, and was introduced as the 'Ujjwala Man' by the Vice-Chancellor, also reiterated his faith in the National Education Policy (NEP) as the letter stated that, "I am sure that as we further implement the policy in its entirety, the country shall witness a massive transformation in our education landscape in the years to come.” The minister's letter also mentioned that our economic progress is determined by the capacity of research and innovation. Thus, "It is impressive to see the contribution the central university is making with over 10,000 citations and more than 600 original papers in just 12 years of its inception.” Apart from invoking Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the letter concluded with a quote from Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar — learn flawlessly, and live by that learning thoroughly.



G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who was the guest of honour at the convocation, also invoked Kalam's mantra to 'think big'. "Only when you think that, 'I should become a great engineer' or 'I should build a great system' is when we can do it. Excel personally and bring laurels to the nation as well," he said in his address.