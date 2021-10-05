According to the Central Pollution Control Board, India generates about 3.3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. A study claims that at least 113,000 tonnes of this waste are just plastic sanitary napkins that end up in landfills. An organic and more sustainable alternative has perhaps never been more important. And what if this alternative could lead to a more comfortable period experience too? This is where Kolkata-based start-up FabPad comes in. The brainchild of childhood friends Shripriya Khaitan Dhelia and Upasana Todi Prakash, FabPad has developed what they are calling Period Panties, which, they claim, will give the user a more comfortable, sanitary pad-free period.



So, how does it work exactly? Shripriya explains, "All the components of the conventional pad are sewn into the underwear itself. It has multiple layers of organic cotton and also contains a moisture lock base fabric." Shripriya says the concept is much like a diaper but looks and feels like conventional underwear. "It is more comfortable because the top layer is extremely soft and doesn't cause irritation," claims Shripriya. Since it is made out of cotton, the panties are reusable and can sustain up to 100 washes. Shripriya estimates that it should last for a maximum of four years, provided it is taken care of properly. "We wanted to create a more comfortable, pad-free experience and promote sustainability," says Shripriya. The panties are the latest in our line of products from FabPad, which was launched in September 2020. "We also retail organic cotton pads, menstrual cups and also baby diapers. All these are reusable," states Shripriya. "The cotton pads also look like conventional pads with all the elements preserved, including the cross-stitch, to make the transition from plastic pads easier," explains Shripriya.

Meet the founders | Pic: Edexlive

But that's not all. Shripriya ensures that her products are not just sustainably made but also uplifts and empowers women. FabPad's entire workforce consists of women from rural communities around Kolkata. "We wanted to find a way to empower the women in rural areas and the only way was to make them self-sufficient," says Shripriya. After training her 70-member team of women to make these products, FabPad also gave them the opportunity to sell the pads among the people of their community. This is part of Project Padma, an initiative where they also donate one pad for every 25 sold to girls from disadvantaged communities. "For urban women, periods don't make a difference at all. But that's not the case in the rural areas where period poverty is very real. Girls drop out of school, women stop working. Through this initiative, we hope that they gain access to sanitary products and are also financially empowered at the same time," says Shripriya.



And where can FabPad's products be found? "We retail on all e-commerce websites and also on our own website. There are no physical stores," says Shripriya, who is a graduate of London College of Fashion and has her own design studio in Kolkata as well. She says that her understanding of fabric helped a lot while zeroing in on the right one for the products. Besides being tied to various NGOs, where they regularly donate sanitary products, FabPad has also become the CSR partner for various corporates, according to Shripriya.