The pride and joy of Dutch history Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, or simply Rembrandt, is an artist who transformed the world with his impasto technique plus, he is also known for creating the maximum number of self-portraits, over 80 to 100 of them. But his prowess extended to Biblical, historical, landscapes and all kinds of paintings too.



Impasto technique is using thick paint, laid on by a brush or a paint knife, which gives a unique 3D effect to the painting. And the epitome of the Dutch Golden Age, Rembrandt, was a master of this and many other techniques. He was a victim of several personal tragedies and bankruptcy, due to his own inept financial skills, but his prestige as an artist rarely wavered. He passed away on October 4, 1669, in Amsterdam, the city where Rembrandt House Museum is located, the house where he stayed for a few years. The cause of his death remains unknown.



Arguably, the most famous painting of Rembrandt is The Night Watch. The strong contrast of light and shadows plus the way a group portrait is painted in action stands out the most. Then there is Return of the Prodigal Son that expounds on the Christian idea of mercy. The Anatomy Lesson of Dr Nicolaes Tulp is also one of his earlier masterpieces.