We just have three words for you — Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth and Rajinikanth!

That's the best way to describe Enthiran, the movie featuring the Superstar, about a maverick scientist Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth) and the robot he creates called Chitti (also played by Rajinikanth) who turns against him in the end. Tell us a plot better fitted for Rajinikanth, we'll wait.

The 177-minute long movie hit the theatres on October 1, 2010, and at that time, it was India's most expensive movie. How much, you ask? Over Rs 150 crore! Well, nothing less for a movie that features Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plus, directed by S Shankar. This movie actually won the director the title of India's James Cameron. It also won two National Awards — Best Special Effects Award and Best Production Design Award. And then there was the sequel, Robot 2.0, featuring Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

Go for Nooyi!

Indian-born American businesswoman Indra Nooyi was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo on October 1, 2006. Since 2001, the now 65-year-old has been serving as the CFO at PepsiCo. As the driver of the global strategy of the company, her appointment to this esteemed position was hailed worldwide.

Some of Nooyi's power moves included the acquisition of Tropicana, a merger with Quaker Oats Company and a whole lot more.