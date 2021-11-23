That the pandemic has led to a rise in cyber crimes is no secret. But it was when law student D Rahul Shashank's mother was swindled out of Rs 10,000 online that it pinched him all the more. And when an innovator is pushed, innovation is to be expected. That's how Cyber Alert came about. This app, currently available on the Google Play Store, will help one file an e-complaint and offer cyber consultation as well.



It was during the second lockdown that this student of BBA LLB from KL University came up with the idea of this app and it took him about 60 days to complete it. Majorly, it is the convenience of filing a cyber complaint online that Cyber Alert brings to your fingertips by giving you the name of the station's cyber officer and contact information as well. Imagine what a relief it is for those living in remote areas where the police stations are far away. One can even stay updated with regards to how the case filled is progressing. "Keeping data updated when it comes to station officer numbers was a challenge but we are doing our best to stay on top of things," says the 23-year-old. Moreover, legal consultancy is offered via virtual mode, wherein via the app, one can directly interact with cyber experts and explain the problem so that the best course of action can be decided upon. This is a huge plus point because the general populace is just trying to wrap their head around the ever-growing threat that is cybercrime.



There is also a concentrated effort to spread awareness. Information Technology Act, 2000 (ITA-2000 or the IT Act) and Information Technology (Amendment) 2008 Act are available on the app for users to read the word of the law as it stands along with news from the cyber world and other important information. In-person sessions on cybercrime and how one can stay on guard against them have been conducted by Rahul and his team at their institute. "These are generally one-hour-long and we conducted two of them last month," informs the youngster. Looking for an internship or volunteering opportunities in the space of cyber security? This feature too can be explored in the app. And all these features are available free of cost.

Phishing is the most common way in which a student can be duped, informs Rahul, and asks everyone to be aware of suspicious links sent to them. Currently, they would like to move to the market. While Rahul is the Founder and CEO, the Co-founder is Dr KI Pavan Kumar, Head of Department, Law at KL University. Vinay Are, KL University's alumni, is the CTO; BBA student R Sai Ashish Yashwanth is the Chairman and MD; BTech student D Tirumala Tarun is the General Manager and HR is P Renu Sree.